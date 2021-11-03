By
Staff Photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- November 2 election live updates: Results roll in for Seattle mayor, other contests in King County
- 2021 General election results for Washington state
- Bruce Harrell takes commanding lead over M. Lorena González in Seattle's mayoral race WATCH
- Seattle is the most anxious major metro in the U.S., new data shows
- Republican Ann Davison leads police abolitionist Nicole Thomas-Kennedy in Seattle city attorney race
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.