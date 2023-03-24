Westfield Southcenter is inviting local high school and college students to showcase and sell their work inside the Tukwila mall.

The mall will select one student each quarter to display their artwork for a minimum of three months. Each student will receive a grant of up to $2,000 for materials to utilize a 40-foot wall inside the mall to display their art. The new art space, on a Sears wall and adjacent to Din Tai Fung and Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, will also include space for the artist’s information and a QR code that allows them to sell their work, according to the mall.

Southcenter will then promote the artist and their work through a press release, email newsletter and on social media.

The program aims to foster creativity and support the growth and gifts of young artists while sharing the beauty of their work with shoppers, said Saman Kouretchian, the director of marketing at Southcenter, in a news release.

“We see over 280,000 visitors each week and saw this as an opportunity to create a connection that would benefit both groups, bolstering the aspirations of young artists and giving shoppers a chance to experience another’s tremendous talent,” Kouretchian said.

All submitted art will undergo an approval process prior to installation, according to the mall. Nudity, political art or any art that could be considered offensive will not be allowed, according to the news release. The mall operations staff will support the installation of each student’s artwork and the process of taking the work down, handling any necessary wall repairs.

“Our hope is this will be the beginning of a longstanding program that will fuel our community and space with inspiration, warmth, joy, connectedness and imaginative innovation,” Kouretchian said.

To apply, students can submit their artwork to southcenter@urw.com through April 30. In their submissions, students should include contact information, art style and links to their social media page(s) or a website displaying their art.