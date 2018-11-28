The semi, carrying bags of powdered milk, swerved to avoid a vehicle that was driving too fast on the wet northbound lanes of Interstate 5, officials said.

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 south of Olympia were blocked for about three hours following a three-car collision Wednesday morning. A single lane has since reopened.

A semi truck carrying bags of powdered milk flipped after swerving to avoid hitting a car that was traveling too fast on the wet surface of northbound I-5, according to Washington State Patrol. The driver of the semi lost control and went through the center barrier into the southbound lanes, striking a FedEx truck, Trooper Johnna Batiste said by phone.

The truck flipped and powdered milk bags fell out of the back container, spilling onto the roadway. The accident occurred near Southwest 113th Street in Tumwater, she said.

At least one driver has non-life-threatening injuries, Batiste said.

A tow truck is working to remove the vehicles, but the center barriers will need to be replaced and the roads will need to be cleaned. Officials don’t have an estimated time on when all lanes will reopen.

“It’s going to be a while,” Batiste said.

Batiste first reported the accident in a Twitter post at 8:44 a.m. The two left lanes of northbound I-5 remain blocked.