All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 remain blocked near Mercer Street as crews work to remove wreckage from an early morning crash.

The main stretch of I-5 has been closed since about 5 a.m. Monday, according to posts from the Washington State Department of Transportation on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Traffic has stretched all the way to the exit toward Highway 520. As of 7:47 a.m., there was no estimated time for reopening.

Express lanes in the southbound direction are now open after crews switched the flow earlier than planned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.