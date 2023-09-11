A rollover tractor-trailer crash has closed southbound Interstate 5 in Tukwila, prompting significant traffic delays, officials said Monday.
The crash occurred just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South in Tukwila, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. All of the interstate’s southbound lanes are blocked. No one was injured in the crash, according to Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson.
State transportation officials said the closure will be “lengthy” and “cause significant delays southbound out of Seattle.”
Drivers should avoid the area and use other routes, officials said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.