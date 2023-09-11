A rollover tractor-trailer crash has closed southbound Interstate 5 in Tukwila, prompting significant traffic delays, officials said Monday.

The crash occurred just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South in Tukwila, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. All of the interstate’s southbound lanes are blocked. No one was injured in the crash, according to Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson.

🚨MAJOR COLLISION SB I-5 SOUTH OF MLK JR WAY IN #TUKWILA – BLOCKING ALL LANES



Semi-truck rollover collision. Fire and Incident Response are at scene.



This will be a lengthy closure and cause significant delays southbound out of Seattle.



AVOID the area and use ALTERNATE routes. https://t.co/pjJATag90P pic.twitter.com/C9iKujw0v8 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 11, 2023

State transportation officials said the closure will be “lengthy” and “cause significant delays southbound out of Seattle.”

Drivers should avoid the area and use other routes, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.