For Adasha Turner, tackling food insecurity means both establishing direct community connections and creating a sustainable framework to relieve those in need from relying on outside help.

As the founder of Modest Family Solutions — a nonprofit that grows, collects and distributes free food in King and Snohomish counties — Turner has repeatedly heard from people unable to get culturally relevant food or who are made uncomfortable entering certain spaces just to get what they need to survive.

“That’s who we cater to and that’s who we are,” she said. “We’ve created our own systems.”

Her organization is one of many that could benefit from a new King County plan, announced last week, to convert a 40,000-square-foot South Seattle warehouse into a “community food hub” where farmers and hunger relief organizations can store, pack and distribute produce to people facing hunger and food insecurity.

Modest Family Solutions now operates primarily in borrowed space across five cities within King County, including Seattle, and Turner said a central space could provide the organization some welcome stability.

The nonprofit supports 26 organizations led by people of color and Indigenous people and some of these groups meet in parking lots because they don’t have storage for perishable produce or a space to pack food boxes.

Advertising

Turner’s organization has distributed more than 1 million pounds of food over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, relying on donated cold storage space.

The food hub will provide important infrastructure, Turner said, but she has questions about how the facility will operate.

King County intends to make the space as “financially accessible as possible,” said Doug Williams, King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks spokesperson. While no fee has been established for the organizations that may use the hub, the project’s advisory team is still working on developing a model to finance the facility’s ongoing operations in a sustainable way.

Project Advisory Committee member organizations Black Farmers Collective Black Star Farmers City of Seattle Cultivate South Park/ El Mercadito East West Food Rescue Farestart Food Lifeline Harvest Against Hunger Kaiser Permanente King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks Meals Partnership Coalition Modest Family Solutions/ Black Seed AgroEcology Farms Nurturing Roots Farm PCC Community Markets Pierce County Agriculture Program Plant Based Food Share Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Market Solid Ground & Seattle Food Committee Tahoma Peaks Solutions VIVA Farms More

Turner stressed that the facility should be led by the communities it serves and that it’s essential that existing organizations that serve people of color provide input and leadership as the hub comes together.

“We still have a long ways to go,” Turner said. “We need to identify community and make sure it’s not a space where we working under governance.”

Advertising

“Lifeline for families”

The project is expected to be completed by 2024 and cost about $8 million — $5 million of which has already been secured. The project’s advisory committee, composed of organizations ranging from food relief groups to farmers and city agencies, is exploring different ways to fund the remaining costs, Williams said.

King County hasn’t yet determined how organizations will be selected to work in the hub, nor has it identified who will oversee the facility’s operations, Williams said. But funds from King County will give the project’s advisory team the means to conduct community outreach and identify a model.

The first phase of work to transform the hub building will begin in spring, with predevelopment and construction of 12,000 square feet of cold storage, warehouse and office space, as well as bathrooms.

The second phase will consist of creating space for processing and shipping produce, and installing a commercial kitchen.

King County officials describe the hub as a partnership with Food Lifeline, a nonprofit focused on food justice and equity, along with similar community-based organizations. The county’s main goal is for community-based organizations to run the hub, strengthening the local food economy and making healthy, homegrown food more equitable and easier to access.

“So, this is their facility,” Michael Lufkin, King County local food economy manager, said in a statement. “It will essentially belong to the community and serve the community.”

Advertising

Washington Sen. Patty Murray secured $4 million in federal funding for the project, describing local food banks like those that will work in the hub as “a lifeline for families” statewide.

The other $1 million already secured comes from a COVID recovery package approved by the Metropolitan King County Council.

Alternative system

Modest Family Solutions increased its focus on addressing King County food insecurity early in the pandemic, when it began receiving semitrailers of food from other hunger relief organizations, in addition to the food Turner and her colleagues grow themselves.

“It just made me stop and think, ‘Wait a minute, there’s not a scarcity in food,’ ” she said. “There is a lot of food that ends up in waste because it wasn’t sold and they’ve never put community in there at all.”

Turner said the nonprofit has saved over 15,000 pounds of food that was destined for landfills because suppliers couldn’t find wholesale buyers.

The organization also began focusing more on distributing food directly to people during the height of the pandemic because it had lots of leftover produce donated by other organizations and farmers. Modest Family Solutions also uses food they grow and receive to prepare meals for community members and organizations in the area, which are mostly vegan or vegetarian, though halal meats are also available, Turner said.

The organization, she said, strives to meet the needs of refugees, Indigenous communities and people of color, providing them culturally relevant food and, in turn, reducing food waste. The organization also goes beyond providing immediate hunger relief and focuses on self-sustainability by providing access to education on hydroponic indoor farming and food processing, certifications and various programming.

“It’s about creating an alternative system that is complementary of what we have and about recognizing the gaps that exist,” she said. “You empower community. You don’t just give them Band-Aids.”