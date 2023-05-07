Before arriving in the U.S. from Kenya a decade ago, John Bulinda grew up farming, feeding his family with foods grown in gardens outside their home and earning an income selling sugar cane from nearby fields.

It was a way of life, Bulinda said, taught by parents and grandparents to children and grandchildren. But building a similar life in the Seattle area didn’t come easily.

“First thing is, we came here and realized there was a big challenge getting our own crops,” he said. The type of corn sold at grocery stores was “totally different” than the one he grew up eating in Kenya, and he struggled to find the traditional vegetables he used to cook meals.

“So how about, if we can start getting seeds and growing here, we can have our own organic vegetables,” Bulinda recalls telling his wife.

That proved easier said than done.

Finding garden space is hard enough in the Greater Seattle area. Beyond that, many of the edible plants that refugee and immigrant communities are familiar with are expensive, challenging to source seeds for, or difficult to find.

The culturally relevant edible plant starts program, now in its third gardening season, aims to fix that. Local nonprofit Tilth Alliance operates the program out of the Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, a 10-acre site owned by Seattle Parks and Recreation and co-managed by Tilth and Friends of Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands.

This year, hundreds of free plant starts from the program have already made their way across the Seattle region and into the hands of growers and farmers. By the end of harvest season, the plants will have produced thousands of leafy greens, fruits and vegetables for residents, many of whom are low-income and come from immigrant or refugee communities.

Local demographic data on who gardens, who uses urban farms and who has access to culturally relevant foods is scant. But public officials and food policy experts say that decades of displacement, exclusion and discrimination have led to low-income communities of color being disproportionately deprived of green space and healthy food nationwide.

It’s a social equity issue that Seattle officials have been working to address. In 2020, the city revamped its application process for its P-Patch program, which provides about 34 acres of space to over 3,600 gardeners, to encourage more participation among diverse communities. Within months, about 45% of all new gardeners were from communities of color, the city reported.

The following year, the city established its Food Equity Fund, funded by Seattle’s Sweetened Beverage Tax. The program distributes money to community groups increasing residents’ equitable access to grow and eat affordable and culturally relevant foods.

“Everyone deserves to thrive, everyone deserves opportunity to do well for their families and for themselves,” said Jenifer Chao, director of the city’s Department of Neighborhoods. “When you look at the families [these programs] impact, it makes a difference.”

On a recent drizzly Friday at the Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, Laura Matter, who leads the Tilth Alliance program, stood in one of the greenhouses, surveying a line of tables covered in plastic flats filled to the brim with plant starts — mustard greens, Napa cabbage, spinach, collard. In a different greenhouse, flats filled with Roma tomato and okra seeds rest on heating pads.

Delicate sprouts of chartreuse and emerald leaves peek above damp soil, bunches of spinach and scallions eager to be planted. Some of the roselle, a kind of hibiscus commonly found in tropical climates — and requested by local Bhutanese and Burmese farmers — has started to shoot up. So has the chard, with its distinctive pink stem, that is particularly popular among some Ethiopian and Eritrean elders.

“They will have their needs met,” Matter said, remarking on the bounty. “There’s going to be plenty.”

But even during an abundant gardening season, there are some crops that are impossible to grow in the Pacific Northwest.

“You’ll get requests for things like bananas, and you’re like, ‘You can grow a banana plant here, but it will rarely fruit,’ ” Matter said. Some immigrants from Iraq or Iran have asked about planting citrus trees. To them, she offers an alternative: “You can have an apple tree.”

A couple of older East African adults really wanted sugar cane, one Tilth Alliance staff member said, which doesn’t fare well in cold temperatures. Barley was also out of the question; the grain crop requires a massive plot to grow a sufficient amount.

But some plants not traditionally grown in the Northwest, with a little effort, can grow. Last year, a group of older East African people did a trial run of okra, a staple in Ethiopian and Eritrean dishes, setting plastic cloches over the row to retain heat, with some success. The group will grow more again this year, with plant starts supplied by Tilth Alliance.

Managu, or African nightshade, is an edible leafy plant (different from poisonous nightshade varieties) and “grows like a weed, it almost becomes an issue,” said Lucas McClish, community garden coordinator at World Relief Western Washington. The organization operates a garden of 44 plots and six raised beds at a Kent church and receives plant starts from Tilth Alliance.

Even after securing plant starts, some gardeners with years of farming experience in their home countries may still have trouble keeping their plants happy and healthy without guidance.

“It’s just such a different climate, some say, ‘I’d just throw seeds on the ground’ ” with success, McClish said. “They try it here and get very discouraged.”

In addition to providing plant starts to different community groups and agencies across the Seattle region, Tilth Alliance also provides training to help residents get familiar with growing in the Pacific Northwest, offering tips on when to start sowing seeds and how to get the best yield.

The advice helps gardeners avoid making costly mistakes, particularly with expensive and hard-to-find seeds. Seattle Community Farm coordinator Joselynn Tokashiki Engstrom says the guidance has helped people planting vegetables common in some Asian cuisines, like bitter melon and yardlong beans.

The farm, located in Columbia City and managed by the Asian Counseling and Referral Service, have received 500 plant starts so far this growing season — bok choy, cilantro, chrysanthemum greens and more. By the end of the growing season, Tilth Alliance will have given 3,550 individual plants to the Seattle Community Farm.

Gardeners at one plot at the farm grow foods destined for the agency’s food bank in the Chinatown International District. Produce from another plot will ultimately land on the plates of clients who attend the agency’s nutrition and meal program.

While most of the donated plant starts will end up at the farm, Tokashiki Engstrom said organizers this year also plan to give away plants directly to residents and clients who wish to grow at home.

“It is really important to have these culturally familiar foods available,” Tokashiki Engstrom said.

McClish, from World Relief, echoed the sentiment. In listening sessions back in 2017, “Folks were consistently saying, ‘There are foods we can’t find in the grocery store, or they’re not fresh, and kids are in these community apartments that are small with only parking lots to play in,’ ” he said.

In 2018, the garden opened, with plots available for lease at $40 for the growing season between April and October. Many of the gardeners are East African, Burmese and Bhutanese immigrants and refugees.

Bulinda, the farmer from Kenya, who now does missionary and counseling work, is one of them. He and his wife have rented two plots there for three years, where they have planted starts provided by World Relief through Tilth Alliance’s program, including kale, spinach, onions and tomatoes.

While he enjoys the process of growing his own food, he says the real value is knowing he’s growing nutritious crops that are healthy for him and his family.

“If we eat well we can even find ourselves being protected,” Bulinda said.

While some of the plant starts at Rainier Beach Urban Farm are brought to gardens and farms throughout the region, others will not have to travel far before their final planting. The East African Senior Center, located at the farm, has a dedicated plot stewarded by about 70 older adults.

Many of them were farmers before immigrating to the United States, used to growing acres of coffee or wheat or sorghum, “so when they come they’re always happy to see flowers blooming and trees, [to grow] a lot of produce, to see that it makes them so happy,” said Michael Neguse, who helped establish the garden about 13 years ago.

“It’s very therapeutic for me, spending time outside, doing gardening and weeding. It gives me hope,” Neguse said. “This gives them a chance to go out, meet their friends, and it’s good for their mental health.”

Kalee Snorden Perry, environmental stewardship specialist at Tilth Alliance who helps lead programming at the East African Senior Center, said many refugees and immigrants live in apartments with limited sunlight, no outdoor space or small patios or balconies.

“For most of them, this is their main opportunity to get their hands into the soil,” she said.

“A lot of them, they deal with feeling isolated, they have dealt with depression and other [hardships] from life,” she added. “The farm is a place they can come together. … To be able to grow food is a way to connect with each other and the land.”

This year, all of the seeds and plant starts at the East African Senior Center plot will come from the program, including peas, Roma tomatoes, cayenne peppers, beets, carrots and chard, among others.

Addressing the systemic disparity in who struggles to put food on the table cannot be done by urban farms and home gardens alone, said Chao of the city’s Department of Neighborhoods. Programs like the culturally relevant plant starts program are building blocks in the pursuit of healthier neighborhoods and communities, she said.

“We don’t achieve anything overnight,” Chao said. “It takes steps and time.”

But research has found that urban farms and home gardens can have meaningful effects on the happiness and health of residents at the neighborhood level, particularly among women and low-income gardeners.

Gardening can help families build closer bonds and eat vegetables more frequently, an Oregon Health & Science University study found. Another pilot study in San Jose, Calif., found that home gardeners saved on average $92 per month, and community gardeners saved $84 per month.

But for Mary Masheti, Bulinda’s wife, the benefits of urban farming are more personal.

“I really enjoy it more than anything,” Masheti said. “Farming is a part of me, if you denied me, if I stayed here five years without a plot to grow anything, I would say ‘No, I am sick,’ because it’s a part of me.”

More than anything, Bulinda hopes to see greater access to land and green space. Given the abundance of plant starts, “the main thing for us is if we can get more space, that would enable us to grow more,” including plants that require more land.

Until then, he and his wife will continue tending their garden, amused that even the crops they once thought might not grow in Seattle have managed to take root.