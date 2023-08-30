A Seattle boat ramp on Lake Washington will have shorter hours starting Friday due to illegal and violent activity, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation.

The Stan Sayres Parking Lot and Boat Ramp, near Genesee Park and Playfield in Southeast Seattle, will temporarily be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The boat ramp was previously closed from 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Seattle Parks and Recreation spokesperson Rachel Schulkin said community members have complained to the department about noise, fireworks, drug sales and gun violence. Complaints often peak during summers.

The new hours will be in place for 90 days, and then the department will review whether the early hours had an effect, according to a news release.

A temporary schedule change at Atlantic City Boat Ramp, also due to violence, began in July and will be extended an additional 90 days. The boat ramp along Seward Park Avenue on Lake Washington has been the site of multiple shootings.

Ultimately, the decisions to close Stan Sayres and Atlantic City early came at the recommendation of the police department, Schulkin said.

In May, a weekday shooting near the Stan Sayres boat ramp sent a man to the hospital, according to police. The department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit was called in to investigate.

It’s not the first time Parks and Recreation has cited a rise in summer violence as part of a decision to close parks earlier. In May, the department shortened hours at Golden Gardens in Ballard and Alki Beach in West Seattle due to illegal and dangerous activity.