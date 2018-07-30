The big challenge was just getting to the main, since it is located deep below ground, according to Seattle Public Utilities.

Avoid Denny Way at Westlake Avenue in Seattle’s South Lake Union until at least mid-morning, when crews are expected to wrap up the repair of a water-main leak that spewed water throughout the day on Sunday.

Workers have finished replacing the leaking section of the pipe and are filling it with water and working to restore the roadway, Seattle Public Utilities spokeswoman Mary Kelley said Monday. Emergency repairs started around 2 a.m. on Sunday after a 30-inch water main that runs north of Denny started leaking.

Police are directing cars to short detours around the blocked intersection. It’s expected to reopen by mid- to late morning Monday, Kelley said.