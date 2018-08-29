The wrecking ball has finally come down on one of the oldest houses still standing in South Lake Union’s Cascade neighborhood.

Sketched Aug. 29, 2018

It was just a matter of time.

This was the “old bohemian rathole from more affordable times” that I sketched and wrote about two years ago, not long after its last tenants moved out.

The remaining concrete foundation reveals where a flight of stairs was located in the back of the residence.

According to city records, this former rooming house dated from 1909.