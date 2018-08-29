The wrecking ball has finally come down on one of the oldest houses still standing in South Lake Union’s Cascade neighborhood.
Sketched Aug. 29, 2018
It was just a matter of time.
AboutSeattle Times news artist Gabriel Campanario has been capturing Seattle's places and people in hand-drawn sketches for more than a decade. To see past columns, visit the Seattle Sketcher home page. Prints, notecards and a book of Campanario’s sketches are available for sale through The Seattle Times store. You may also fill out an illustration request to order a specific image.
The wrecking ball has finally come down on one of the oldest houses still standing in South Lake Union’s Cascade neighborhood.
This was the “old bohemian rathole from more affordable times” that I sketched and wrote about two years ago, not long after its last tenants moved out.
The remaining concrete foundation reveals where a flight of stairs was located in the back of the residence.
According to city records, this former rooming house dated from 1909.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.