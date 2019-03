A South King County woman in her 70s was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after she drove her Subaru through her own house, according to South King Fire & Rescue.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the woman’s home in the 30800 block of Military Road South in Auburn, Battalion Chief Eric┬áSuckoll said.

Suckoll said the crash happened because the woman just accidentally “gassed it” instead of braking, and that intoxicants are not believed to have played a role.

The woman, who is reported to be in her 70s, was not seriously injured, but she was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way for an evaluation, Suckoll said.