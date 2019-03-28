A South King County woman in her 70s was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after she drove her Subaru through her own house, according to South King Fire & Rescue.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the woman’s home in the 30800 block of Military Road South in Auburn, Battalion Chief Eric Suckoll said.

Suckoll said the crash happened because the woman just accidentally “gassed it” instead of braking, and that intoxicants are not believed to have played a role.

The woman, who is reported to be in her 70s, was not seriously injured, but she was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way for an evaluation, Suckoll said.