Sound Transit has canceled Sounder commuter train service through Wednesday due to a landslide blocking the tracks 3 miles north of the Edmonds station, according to the public transit agency.
The cancellation is only for the N Line route from Seattle to Everett. Officials expect the line to be back in service by Thursday, according to an update posted online.
Regular bus services are available to passengers in the meantime:
- From Seattle to Edmonds — Community Transit 416.
- From Seattle to Mukilteo — Community Transit 417.
- From Seattle to Everett — ST Express 510.
- From Edmonds to Mukilteo — Community Transit 116 to Lynwood and then Community Transit 113 from Bay B3.
- From Edmonds to Everett — Community Transit 116 to Ash Way Park & Ride and then ST Express 532.
- From Mukilteo to Everett — Everett Transit 18 at Mukilteo Ferry Terminal in Bay 2.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.