Sound Transit has canceled a Sounder train set to leave Tacoma at 5:15 p.m.

Update at 5:57 p.m.:

Tracks reopened and trains began moving again at 5:50 pm, according to Sound Transit. The agency said Train No. 1520, which is currently at Tukwila Station, will not continue to Seattle, and will go south toward Lakewood instead.

There was still police activity in the area. However, a Seattle Police Department spokesman did not immediately know whether the man had come out from under the freight train.

Original post:

Sounder, Amtrak and freight trains were stopped Thursday afternoon while police attempted to remove an individual “hiding under a freight train” near Boeing Field in Seattle, according to a Sound Transit alert.

Sound Transit has canceled a Sounder train that was set to leave Tacoma at 5:15 p.m. Sound Transit tweeted that BNSF Railway owns the tracks that Sounder trains run on and is “currently in discussion with BNSF about reversing the trains.”

The delay began around 5 p.m. in the 8100 block of Airport Way South when Seattle police were called to assist the King County Sheriff’s Office with a person in crisis, said Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud.

In an alert posted at 5:15 p.m., Sound Transit wrote, “There is an individual hiding under a freight train and police have surrounded the car he is under – until the situation is resolved all train traffic (Sounder, Amtrak and freight) is at a halt.”