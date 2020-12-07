Due to a shortage of Link light rail operators, Sound Transit is temporarily reducing peak-hour service starting Monday.

Link will run every 12 minutes — down from every seven to eight minutes — during peak hours on weekdays, the transit agency said in a statement.

Service during off-peak hours will not be affected.

Though Sound Transit’s news release doesn’t specify times for peak hours, Link light rail’s schedule from before the pandemic lists peak hours from 6:06 to 8:28 a.m., and 2:16 to 6:23 p.m.

Sound Transit said that during the reduction, Google Maps, One Bus Away and other applications and websites may not have accurate information for all trips.

Ridership is at a fraction of where it was before the pandemic. At its lowest point, in early May, Sound Transit said its bus and rail network was carrying 21,000 daily weekday passengers, down more than 85% from before the pandemic. Riders have slightly increased since then, though they remain much lower than pre-pandemic.

Electronic information can be found at the transit agency’s website, and passengers can request help with trip planning by calling 888-889-6368, TTY Relay 711.