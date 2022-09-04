Sound Transit’s north- and southbound 1 Line light-rail train service is shut down between Rainier Beach Station and Tukwila International Boulevard Station on Sunday morning.

Link Shuttle buses are departing from each light-rail stop every 15 minutes “until further notice due to emergency response,” according to an alert from the agency about 8 a.m.

About 11 p.m. Saturday, a car hit a utility pole on South Norfolk Street near the light-rail line, according to Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher.

Seattle Fire requested the agency stop service Saturday night so Seattle City Light could assemble a team to remove the pole. A light-rail car was not involved in the collision, but firefighters deemed the utility pole “close enough to the alignment that it was a hazard,” Gallagher said.

The agency currently has no ETA on when light-rail service will return, Gallagher said.

North and southbound bus bridge stops are at Martin Luther King Jr Way S & S Henderson St and Tukwila International Blvd Station – Bay 2.

Follow Sound Transit updates online at www.soundtransit.org/alerts