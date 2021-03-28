Jeff “Weirdo” Jacobson, a Seattle artist known for his “post-internet hyper-realism” style, paints a mural of Kris “Sonics Guy” Brannon, a beloved local super fan of the Seattle SuperSonics, Saturday.

Brannon, who lived in Tacoma, recently passed away at age 47 due to heart failure. He was a colorful figure who always brought signs and flair to further his cause — the return of the Supersonics to Seattle.

Jacobson said he never met Brannon in person, but he grew up loving the Sonics and knows his legacy. He said he’s honored to paint Brannon’s likeness on what he called “Hall of Fame row,” next to murals he had done of legendary athletes Walter Jones, Jack Sikma and Edgar Martinez.

“I just want to encapsulate his energy forever,” said Jacobson, who vowed to make it “super duper extra perfect.”