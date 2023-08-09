The Switchback and Sunrise Ridge Trails in Olympic National Park have reopened after a cougar attacked a child in the park on July 30.

Access to Heather Park and the Lake Angeles area — which is in the Heart O’ the Hills area south of Port Angeles and near Hurricane Ridge — remains closed, according to the National Park Service. The Lake Angeles/Heather Park Loop remains closed.

Clallam County Transit will resume stops at the Switchback Trailhead, NPS said Tuesday.

The 8-year-old received minor injuries after the cougar “casually abandoned its attack” while the family was camping in the Lake Angeles area, according to NPS.

Park personnel responded and provided medical aid before escorting the family back to the Lake Angeles trailhead. The child was then taken to a hospital, NPS said.

The entirety of Olympic National Park is considered cougar territory, though cougars are rarely seen and attacks on humans are “extraordinarily rare,” NPS said.

Euthanizing the cougar would be in line with Olympic National Park’s extensive protocols for wildlife observations, interactions and attacks, NPS said.

NPS recommends these steps for visitors to be prepared for an encounter:

Do not hike or jog alone.

Keep children within sight and close to adults.

Leave pets at home.

Be alert to your surroundings when hiking.

If you meet a cougar, do not run, as that could trigger the cougar’s attack instinct. Instead, people should group together, appear as large as possible, keep eyes on the animal, make lots of noise and shout loudly. NPS also recommends throwing rocks or objects at the cougar.