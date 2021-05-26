Lanes on northbound Interstate 405 in Bothell are blocked Wednesday afternoon after a Department of Transportation employee was struck while responding to a previous collision.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Rick Johnson, a spokesperson for WSDOT. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. just south of Highway 527.

The driver of the van is under investigation for suspected impairment, Johnson said. The driver ran through cones marking a closed lane before striking the employee with the incident response team.

Here are some images from the scene. @wsdot IRT had a lane closed due to prior collision and the can ran through the cones and struck the truck. DOT employee transported with non life threatening injuries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZU9V9yRRNI — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 26, 2021

According to WSDOT, the worker has been previously injured in a work zone crash.

“Just doing his job trying to keep people stay safe on the highway,” the agency posted on Twitter Wednesday. “If you’re going to operate a vehicle, be sober, be alert, be focused.”

The two left northbound lanes remain closed. Traffic was backed up by three miles in both directions at about 11 a.m. Johnson estimated lanes won’t reopen until at least 2 p.m.

