Some critically ill COVID-19 patients in the Seattle area will soon receive a promising, experimental treatment derived from the blood of people who have recovered from the disease.

Doctors at Swedish Health Services’ five hospitals hope to infuse their first patient with so-called convalescent plasma early this week.

“We’re trying to help those who need it the most first,” said Dr. Livia Hegerova, a hematologist at Swedish. If the treatment seems to help patients being kept alive by ventilators and others in dire condition, its use could be expanded to patients who are not as desperately sick.

Though still unproven for use against the life-threatening respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a similar approach has been used to fight other infectious diseases, like measles and influenza, for more than a century. It’s based on the body’s immune system, which produces proteins called antibodies to fight infections.

People who have recently recovered from COVID-19 should have high levels of antibodies circulating in their blood that could be used to help others still battling infection, Hegerova explained. It’s not clear yet how powerful the immune response is to the novel coronavirus, or how long it lasts.

Swedish is part of a national network of hospitals offering the treatment, organized and coordinated by physicians and researchers at the Mayo Clinic. The FDA issued broad guidelines for emergency use of convalescent plasma, so each hospital didn’t have to apply separately, Hegerova said. Several other hospitals in Washington, Oregon and California that are part of Providence St. Joseph Health, which is affiliated with Swedish, also plan to participate.

A website for the network says 64 patients in the U.S. have received the treatment so far.

Reports from two small trials in China are encouraging, but not definitive. In one of the trials, five patients who got infusions of convalescent plasma improved within about a week and the virus seemed to be cleared from their respiratory tracts within 12 days. Ten patients were treated in the second trial, all of whom showed improvement within three days.

But because the patients also received many other types of treatment, including anti-viral drugs and medications to fight inflammation, it’s not possible to attribute the improvements solely to plasma infusions, Hegerova cautioned. Also, there were no controls for comparison.

“The data are really encouraging, but again, not randomized or controlled, but sort of anecdotal.”

Physicians at Swedish are working with Bloodworks Northwest, which is overseeing plasma collection.

Donations will be accepted from people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and who have been symptom-free for 28 days. Qualified volunteers will undergo a process called plasmapheresis, which separates the straw-colored fluid called blood plasma from red and white bloods cells and platelets, returning the cells and platelets to the donor.

Each donor could provide enough plasma to treat three to four patients, Hegerova said. Eligible donors can give plasma multiple times.

Because the virus hit here first, the Seattle area is well-positioned to lead the nation in offering plasma treatment and determining whether it works, Bloodworks Northwest medical director Dr. Rebecca Haley said in a recent podcast.

“We were the first in the country, we were the first epicenter,” she said. “We are going to be the first blood center that has access to donors who are far enough away from their active infections and are fully recovered so their plasma can be helpful.”

The treatment is not without risks, Hegerova cautioned. Allergic reactions are possible, as are infections and fevers. Physicians across the country will be observing patients closely, noting response and adverse reactions. So even though the program is not randomized or controlled, it should be possible to draw conclusions about effectiveness, dose and complication rates, Hegerova said.

But convalescent plasma is not likely to be the ultimate answer for treating COVID-19 patients, simply because it is labor intensive, limited by the availability of donors and carries risks, she cautioned. A vaccine remains the best hope for stopping the pandemic and preventing infections.

Anyone with a positive diagnosis for the novel coronavirus who is interested in donating plasma can contact Bloodworks Northwest at 206-689-6689.