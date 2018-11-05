Drew Watters died during a "training accident" at the base, the 7th Infantry Division said in a news release Monday. The cause of death is under investigation and the division did not release more details.

A 23-year-old soldier died Sunday during a training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Lt. Col. Roger Cabiness, spokesman for the 7th Infantry Division, said Watters was participating in infantry tactical training. “We’re looking forward to having the investigation shed some light on what happened and how we can prevent these types of things from happening again,” Cabiness said.

Watters was from Evansville, Indiana, and enlisted as an infantryman in 2015, according to the release. He had served in the 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division since September 2017. The release said Watters had received the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon and Army Service Ribbon.

In a statement, Col. Jay Miseli, commander of 2-2 SBCT, called Watters a “leader, husband and father who will be sorely missed by all.”

“The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Spc. Drew Watters,” Miseli said. “We ask that you keep his family, friends, and Lancer Brigade Soldiers affected by his loss in your thoughts and prayers.”