Staff Sgt. Bryan Black of Puyallup was one of three soldiers killed in Niger.

Staff Sgt. Bryan Black of Puyallup was one of three soldiers killed Wednesday when a reconnaissance patrol was ambushed in southwest Niger.

Black, 35, served with the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) based out of Fort Bragg, Calif., and at the time of his death was part of a U.S.-Nigerian mission that involved training and assistance.

Black was one of three U.S. soldiers killed in the attack that CNN reported was — according to initial indications — an ambush involving up to 50 fighters thought to be affiliated with ISIS.

Black enlisted in the Army in October 2009. His awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal.

The other two soldiers killed in the attack were Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio, and Staff. Sgt. Dustin Wright, 29, of Lyons, Ga.

U.S. forces are in Niger to help counter violent extremist organizations in the region, according to a statement released by U.S. Africa Command.

That statement said that two other U.S. soldiers were wounded in the attack and evacuated to Germany for treatment. One other soldier from a “partner nation” also died, according to the statement.