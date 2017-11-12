Former Seattle Times reporter Marjorie Jones recently turned 100.

Marjorie Jones — this newspaper’s first female reporter to work alongside “the guys” at crime, accident and natural-disaster scenes — celebrated her 100th birthday Nov. 7.

Right since the start, back in 1950, Jones wrote from the heart. One day she saw pedestrians and motorists briefly interrupt their mad dashes to watch, with smiles, as a mother duck and her ducklings waddled across a busy intersection. Not long after, she went to the Walla Walla State Penitentiary, listening as prisoners talked about their dreams.

Readers of all kinds liked her human touch. Governor Albert Rosellini and his wife invited her to dinner at The Italian Club. Letters of thanks, some with tips on further stories, arrived at her desk.

One day, two ex-convicts arrived at the newsroom reception desk, politely asking to speak with “Miss Marjorie Jones.” Seeing a need, she helped found a halfway house for women released from detention and then served 16 years on its board of directors.

Although fellow reporters fondly referred to “Marj” as the paper’s “sob-sister,” she was not immune to newsroom pranks. She shrieked and they laughed when she discovered a dead frog in her purse. A few days later, the author of the dead-frog prank saluted her when he opened a desk drawer and found horse manure wrapped in wax paper.

Marjorie and twin-brother Joe were born in Regina, Saskatchewan, to a couple named Tronrude. Dad immediately ran off. Mom waited eight months and then, to satisfy a new boyfriend, “dumped” the twins. Marjorie wound up with a family named Jones, and Joe with a family named Larsen.

When brother and sister met 24 years later, several Canadian newspapers had front-page stories headlined “Twins Reunited.”

Jones broke into newspapering in the early 1940s at The Regina Post-Leader, where she was a roving reporter — taking a train each day to a different whistle-stop in the newspaper’s circulation area. Her job: find half-a-dozen stories or so at each stop.

Forty-five years ago, Jones bought a rundown little house and an acre of pasture for her stallion, Nimrod, in a sparsely settled part of Bellevue. Today the area is called “Bridle Trails” and she’s surrounded by multimillionaires.

Jones quit riding horses when she was 87 years old and could no longer “clean their feet as well as I should.” Otherwise, not much has changed. On the morning of her birthday, she cooked breakfast, drank a mug of “leaded” coffee, read The Seattle Times and then tackled one of the newspaper’s two crossword puzzles — in ink.

Asked for long-life secrets, she replied: “Take each day as it comes. Set a few goals. Be nice to people.” And, with a chuckle, “Sorry to say, greed and egoism seem to be ‘in’ these days.”