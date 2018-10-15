The festival wrapped up over the weekend, but the fall colors are still spectacular.

Seattle’s Japanese Garden celebrated the arrival of fall and the changing of the colors with Maple Festival, which featured nature-inspired art, a scavenger hunt, live performances and other cultural activities.

The event wrapped up Sunday, but the garden is still a great place for a fall outing, especially with this week’s gorgeous weather forecast.

The garden is inside the Washington Park Arboretum, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E. Free parking is available; visitors are asked not to bring pets or picnics; photography is encouraged, but tripods are not allowed. Hours are noon-5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (Starting Nov. 1, the garden closes at 4 p.m.)

Admission is $8 for adults, but people who can prove Seattle residency pay $6. It’s $4 for youths 6-17, seniors, disabled people and college students (with ID); free for kids 5 and under. Guided tours are available at 12:30 p.m. daily through October.