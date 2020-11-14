By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- Washington, California, Oregon urge interstate travelers to quarantine for 14 days
- Coronavirus daily news updates, November 13: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- King County COVID-19 hot spots: Positive test rates on the rise
- 'We have to rethink these holidays': As Washington coronavirus cases surge, Inslee urges cancellation of gatherings
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announces 14-day statewide "freeze"
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.