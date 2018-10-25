The boy was booked into King County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with felony harassment.

Snoqualmie police arrested a 15-year-old boy Wednesday for allegedly posting social-media videos of himself holding a gun and threatening other students.

Police received reports from Mount Si High School students who said they saw photos and videos on Snapchat over the weekend, according to an emailed statement from the Snoqualmie Police Department.

In the posts, the boy allegedly appeared with a handgun and made statements that threatened student safety. The students first reported the posts to a school district police officer.

Students identified the boy as an “acquaintance” who recently was expelled from Two Rivers High School in North Bend for a drug-related arrest, according to the police statement.

Detectives found the boy outside of Snoqualmie and arrested him. He wasn’t in possession of firearms at the time.

The boy was booked into King County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with felony harassment, police said.

Police believe he acted alone and that there is no concern for student safety.