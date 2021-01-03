Authorities evacuated an area in downtown Snoqualmie on Sunday evening in response to a natural gas leak.

The evacuation order was lifted around 6 p.m.

The leak occurred at Southeast Newton Street and Railroad Avenue. City Hall was used to shelter displaced residents, according to Snoqualmie police.

Most roads in the area reopened around 5:30 p.m., although Southeast Newton Street between Railroad Avenue and Maple Avenue Southeast remained closed.