Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass, Washington’s main east-west artery, will reopen to limited freight traffic at some point on Sunday, after being closed since Thursday morning by a major winter storm, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said early this afternoon.

The state agency, dealing with heavy snow, ice, avalanches and debris that has closed four of the state’s main mountain passes, implored drivers not to line up at the I-90 closure points — at milepost 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 at Ellensburg — until its next reopening update, expected “early this evening.”

“When we reopen it will be to get freight moving – any other trips should continue to be delayed as more work remains to make roads ready for general traffic,” WSDOT said on social media. “This is vital to understand: the opening is to get freight moving, not for general travel.”

Highway 2 over Stevens Pass, another major east-west route, will probably not reopen before Wednesday.

Blewett Pass, Highway 97, which connects I-90 and Highway 2 on the east side of the Cascades, may reopen Sunday. Its status is also expected to be updated early Sunday evening.

After a major multi-day operation to alleviate avalanche danger and clear feet of snow, fallen trees and other debris from I-90, crews had nearly made the 3,022-foot mountain freeway passable, albeit with major restrictions.

The freeway will be limited to two narrow lanes, bounded on both sides by high banks of compact snow and ice. Most exit ramps, chain-up areas, restroom facilities and access to local communities remain inaccessible, WSDOT said.

Crews have cleared 2 narrow lanes across most of I-90 and reduced speed limits will be in place once it reopens. Shoulders, exit ramps & chain up areas are mostly impassable & access to rest room facilities will be limited.

“Because of those factors, all drivers need to be prepared to cross the pass without stopping. There will be no safe areas in order to stop until you cross the pass,” the agency said.

Some 30,000 vehicles traverse the pass on a typical day. The closure, now stretching into its fourth day, has impacted cross-state travel and commerce.

A fourth major mountain pass, U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass, is also still closed and is unlikely to reopen before late Monday. The closure is from milepost 135 to milepost 183, though local traffic is allowed up to milepost 168 from the east side.

Highway 2 remains closed from milepost 55 to milepost 99 at the west end of snowbound Leavenworth “due to heavy snow accumulation and extreme avalanche danger,” according to WSDOT’s Stevens Pass report. Snow slides as high as 70 feet, 4 inches of ice on the roadway and power and cell service outages at the 4,061-foot summit are complicating work to reopen the route.

An example of what we're dealing with on Stevens Pass today. We continue to be without power or cell service, and have a slab of ice 4 inches thick on the cleared lanes. We'll need to bring in the sno cat to knock down these slides before the blower can start clearing the rest…

An “atmospheric river” weather system arriving Tuesday is expected to bring heavy rain to the Olympic Peninsula and more snow to the mountains, but snow levels, at least initially, are likely to be higher than the passes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The last time all four passes were closed simultaneously was 13 years ago. During that closure, Jan. 7-10, 2009, Snoqualmie and White were closed for all four days, while Stevens and Blewett each closed for two days, according to WSDOT. Interstate 5, which closed due to flooding in the Chehalis Valley on Thursday, was also closed during the 2009 event.

The Chehalis River remained under a flood warning Sunday morning, according to the NWS, but I-5 has been open since Friday and waters were receding.

Northbound I-5 near DuPont, Pierce County, reopened at 9 a.m. Sunday after lane closures overnight for emergency pothole repairs.

The flooded Chehalis had also closed a portion of Highway 12 east of Oakville, Grays Harbor County, in both directions due to water over the roadway. That route was again open by early Sunday afternoon, though water remained on the roadway. State Route 507 near Bucoda, Thurston County, was closed in both directions by floodwaters, according to WSDOT.

Sunday weather is dry and mostly sunny, but a pair of weather systems could bring rain on Monday and Tuesday. The second system, an “atmospheric river,” has the potential to bring heavy rain — as much as 3 to 4 inches — to the coast and Olympic Mountains, which could again cause river flooding. The Seattle area, expected to be in the rain shadow, could see half an inch to 1 inch of rain, said NWS meteorologist Mary Butwin.

The system is expected to bring more snow to the Cascades, which have received copious amounts this year. An additional 6 inches fell at Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday, bringing the total for the season to more than 24 feet, nearly twice the five-year average for this point in winter. (The current snow pack on the ground at the pass Sunday was about 8 feet deep.)

The weather system is expected to bring warmer temperatures Tuesday morning, likely raising snow levels above both Snoqualmie and Stevens passes, Butwin said. However, a convergence zone that often follows the passage of this type of weather system could set up over one of the passes on Wednesday, boosting snow accumulations at pass levels.

Skiers eager to schuss through all the fresh snow will have to wait at least another day. The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass said all areas remain closed Sunday. Operators plan to reopen on Monday, “pending the status of I-90,” and with possible “delays and limited operations.”

This story will be updated as conditions change.