A 20-year-old Snoqualmie man who had been missing for two weeks was found dead Tuesday in the Little Si hiking area near North Bend.

Mohamed E. Ibrahim was reported missing to the Bellevue Police Department after he did not return home from an Aug. 15 club meeting at Bellevue College. Officials later determined Ibrahim attended the meeting virtually while hiking in the Little Si area and was last seen that day, according to a Snoqualmie Police Department news release.

Cellphone data revealed Ibrahim’s phone was near the Snoqualmie Valley Trail near Interstate 90’s mile marker 32 before the phone expired, police said.

Early searches by ground and air failed to find him. Snoqualmie police, with help from the King County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue, said they found Ibrahim based on information from a resident.

Other police and search and rescue agencies also helped, along with resident groups.

Police do not suspect foul play. The investigation into what happened was ongoing Wednesday.

