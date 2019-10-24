Snoqualmie Falls, a 268-foot waterfall east of Seattle, is one of the most visited sites in Washington state. On Tuesday it recorded its greatest flow since 2015 (and the 13th greatest on record) — almost 45,000 cubic feet per second.

Thinking about visiting? Bring rain gear, an umbrella and patience, because the falls will likely be obscured by swirling mist with only brief glimpses from the upper viewpoints. It may feel as if it’s raining even though it’s not.