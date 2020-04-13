A 55-year-old Snohomish woman died in a motorcycle crash in Stanwood on Monday afternoon, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the 23200 block of Pioneer Highway around 4:20 p.m., a statement from the sheriff’s office said. The woman died at the scene.

Detectives said she had been riding with a group of friends when she lost control of the motorcycle. Officials are still working to determine the cause of the crash, but they don’t believe speed or alcohol were contributing factors, the statement said.

No further information was immediately available.