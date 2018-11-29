During an assembly at Glacier Peak High School, attendees began receiving notifications about available hotspot networks with racist names. Two students have been disciplined, according to the school district.

Two students in Snohomish County have been disciplined after they were allegedly involved in creating Wi-Fi networks with racist names that showed up on cell phones during a high school assembly Thursday, according to the Snohomish School District.

During an assembly at Glacier Peak High School, attendees began receiving notifications about available hotspot networks with “highly offensive” names, according to an email from Principal Jeff Larson and three assistant principals to parents Thursday afternoon. Students told administrators about the network names, the assembly was canceled and students were sent back to their classes. Police and school officials determined there was no direct safety threat, the email said.

The names of the hotspots “contained words and symbols that were highly offensive, discriminatory, divisive, inappropriate, anti-Semitic and, in some cases, racially motivated,” Snohomish School District Superintendent Kent Kultgen wrote in a second update to parents, students and staff Thursday evening. The network names included racist slurs and swastikas, according to screenshots posted on Facebook.

The school so far has identified two students who were involved, Kultgen wrote. The students have been “disciplined according to district policy, guided by the seriousness of their actions,” Kultgen wrote. A district spokeswoman did not immediately specify the discipline the students face or whether they were Glacier Peak students.

“We are working collaboratively with law enforcement to determine if there are any others involved so that they may be held accountable,” Kultgen wrote. “As [a] school community we will not tolerate hatred, threats, discrimination, intimidation or this type of behavior. There is no place for this in any of our schools, campuses or classrooms.”

Hate-motivated crimes have increased across the country in recent years, according to a recent FBI report. A 2017 report from the Anti-Defamation League said anti-Semitic incidents in K-12 schools, including vandalism, harassment and assault, had increased by about 100 percent each year for the previous two years.