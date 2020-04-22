Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney said he believes Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order is unconstitutional and he won’t enforce it.

In a post on his Facebook page Tuesday night, Fortney wrote, “I believe that preventing business owners to operate their businesses and provide for their families intrudes on our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. As your elected Sheriff I will always put your constitutional rights above politics or popular opinion.”

Fortney also wrote that he is worried about the economy and residents’ ability to make a living.

He cited other sheriffs in Washington state who also won’t enforce the order but didn’t say which ones.

The post, Fortney wrote, was prompted by a Tuesday evening news conference in which Inslee laid out a road map for reopening Washington’s economy that could soon allow the return of some elective surgeries, outdoor recreation and construction projects. The governor stressed that the timing of that reopening will depend on the state’s progress on key public-health indicators.

After watching Inslee’s address, the sheriff wrote that he “wondered if he even had a plan.” He said he’d wanted to defy the order two weeks ago but “decided to wait out of respect for the Governor and my own misguided hope that each day he did a press conference he would say something with some specificity on getting Washington back to work. After what I witnessed tonight I can no longer stay silent as I’m not even sure he knows what he is doing or knows what struggles Washingtonian’s (sic) face right now.”

Efforts to reach the governor’s office for comment were not immediately successful.

The post, which appeared on a page representing Fortney’s campaign for sheriff and not an official Snohomish County social-media channel, had garnered about 4,000 likes, 2,000 loves, 66 angry emojis and 2,300 comments as of 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.