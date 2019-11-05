The Snohomish County Medical Examiner has identified two children killed in a townhouse fire in Lynnwood on Sunday, finding their deaths were accidental and due to smoke inhalation.

The ME identified the victims as 7-year-old Mardoqueo Jimenez Lopez of Shoreline, and his 15-year-old sister, Victoria. The siblings were visiting a relative at the home when the fire broke out.

The children died in a fire at a two-story townhouse located at the Lynnwood Townhouse Apartments in the 6700 block of 196th Street SW in Lynnwood Sunday afternoon. Dozens of firefighters responded to the blaze after reports there were people trapped inside.

Three other people who had been inside the townhouse that caught fire managed to escape, including two adults and an 11-year-old boy who was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.