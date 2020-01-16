A second-grade teacher was found dead in Snohomish County on Wednesday evening after suffering from hypothermia, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office.

The body of Little Cedars Elementary School teacher Kathleen Jenks, 57, was discovered by a passerby near the 6300 block of Snohomish Cascade Drive, east of Mill Creek, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Jenks, a Snohomish resident, was reported missing Monday.

Jenks had taught at Little Cedars Elementary since 2017, school officials wrote in a letter to families. Before that, she worked as a teacher in the Shoreline School District for 27 years.

“We are heartbroken by this news,” the letter said. “Her death is a profound loss to our Little Cedars Elementary family, our school district and to the Snohomish community. Mrs. Jenks loved kids and was passionate about helping them reach their full potential.”

Little Cedars Elementary is offering counseling and support to the community beginning Friday.

Officials believe Jenks’ death was accidental.