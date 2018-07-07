The Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has fired a deputy prosecutor after opening an investigation into events that occurred after a conference in Chelan last month.
County Prosecutor Mark Roe on Tuesday fired Christopher Dickinson, who had been on administrative leave. Roe said in an email Friday he learned about the incident a week before Dickinson, a 29-year deputy prosecutor, was dismissed.
The Wenatchee World reported that Dickinson was arrested with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 — about twice the legal limit — in a car outside the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on June 21. Dickinson was waiting for his girlfriend who had been arrested earlier that morning on suspicion of boating under the influence.
In the email, Roe said it would be up to authorities in Chelan to determine whether criminal charges should be brought against Dickinson.
“I don’t think anyone can suggest we haven’t moved swiftly and taken decisive action,” Roe wrote.
