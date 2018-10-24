The shooting happened after sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in unincorporated Snohomish County.

A Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Tuesday night after a pursuit that ended in Bothell, the department is reporting.

The shooting happened after deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at 196th Place Southwest and Sixth Drive Southeast around 10:15 p.m., according to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART). As one deputy arrived, a pickup sped off despite the deputy’s efforts to get the driver to stop.

The deputy chased the vehicle, and tried to get it to stop by ramming it in what is called a PIT maneuver, a SMART news release said.

The pickup pulled over near North Damson Road and Filbert Road in Bothell, where shots were fired and the pickup driver was struck, according to the release. A female passenger in the pickup was not injured.

The news release did not indicate why the deputy opened fire. It was not immediately clear whether the man was armed.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause and manner of death.