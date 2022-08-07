A Snohomish-area man in his late 50s died Sunday after what police said was a domestic-violence shooting that led to the suspect barricading himself on the property.

Between 10 and 15 Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies, some of them SWAT-team members, responded to the 6500 block of 57th Avenue Southeast about 11:45 a.m., according to Lt. Tom Morris.

The deputies talked to the 30-year-old suspect, and he surrendered a little over an hour later and was taken into custody, Morris said.

The victim was taken from the scene in an aid car to get medical attention, but died he on the way, according to Morris.

Morris said he could not elaborate on the relationship between the victim and the suspect, whose names were not yet released. Major crimes detectives are investigating the case.