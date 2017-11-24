Is this your pet? Call the Seattle police if it is.

A family in Lake City had an unexpected — and unwelcome — visitor Friday: a snake that surfaced in their toilet, according to Seattle police.

Officers in the North Precinct were called to an apartment complex where the bewildered residents explained that their young daughter had discovered the reptile.

Officers worked with the family and apartment-complex residents to remove the snake and keep it safe until someone from the Pacific Northwest Herpetological Society could come and claim it.

If you recognize the snake as yours, please make a report by calling 206- 625-5011.