It's back.

Just when Seattle thought the haze was over, it rolled back into the city Thursday night to smoke up the weekend.

Some residents took to Twitter to say they were smelling something funky and familiar. Some air quality websites started recording similar metrics to those of the past weekend.

Did the #seattlesmoke just get worse again the last couple hours? — Michael C. Lindblom (@MikeLindblom) August 24, 2018

About 10 p.m., PurpleAir, just one of many air quality websites, registered levels of particulate matter unhealthy for all people, not just sensitive groups.

Dana Felton, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service center in Seattle, said the haze was coming back because of two factors.

“This evening, the low-level winds are west-south-westerly, which is pulling a little bit of the smoke from the Maple fire in the Olympics over the Seattle metro area,” he said.

He added that an upper-level troft moving northwesterly in the night was pulling smoke down from the fires in Vancouver Island.

“We’re going to see the smoke again,” he said.

Felton said that the smoke won’t be as bad as it was this past week, but that it will carry into the weekend.

At least we enjoyed the clouds and speckles of sky while it lasted. For a day.

