A child was on-board the plane along with two adults. But they weren't hurt, nor was the car's driver.

A small plane overshot the runway at Harvey Air Field near Snohomish and hit a car Saturday afternoon. No one was hurt.

Three people, including a child about 8 or 9, were in the single-engine plane as it approached the airfield from the north about 1:50 p.m., according to Lt. Rick Hawkins of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. It descended at the far end of the field and ran through a chain-link fence and onto Airport Way.

The car it hit had one person inside.

There was minimal damage to the car and plane.

Officials closed a portion of Airport Way for about an hour-and-a-half.