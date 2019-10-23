A small, two-seat private plane crashed in a Pierce County field Wednesday, landing upside down. The two men inside were extricated from the plane and walked away with bumps and bruises, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The plane, which was occupied by a 76-year-old man and a 64-year-old man, took off from Shady Acres Airport in Elk Plain, Pierce County. It lost power and flipped as they attempted to make an emergency landing in a field, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The crash near the 4200 block of 192nd Street East, southeast of Spanaway in unincorporated Pierce County, occurred shortly before noon, said Ed Troyer, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department.

“The plane landed on its top and they are working to extricate the two people inside,” he said shortly after the crash. Both people in the plane were conscious and talking to emergency responders, he said.

Later, the Sheriff’s Department said the men were treated by medics at the scene.

“Amazing that their injuries were only minor, both men are walking around the scene & doing well,” the agency tweeted.

Crews have extricated two from the plane. Incredibly without life threatening injuries. Both walked out! pic.twitter.com/pid6RRS6Ju — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) October 23, 2019