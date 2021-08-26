A small plane crashed Thursday afternoon in the water near the Edmonds marina, sinking just outside of the breakwater.

The plane’s pilot was uninjured and brought to shore by a boater, according to South County Fire in Snohomish County. He was the only person on board the plane.

The plane crashed at about 4:30 p.m., about 200 yards from the marina beach, the fire agency said.

The Edmonds Police Department said emergency crews responding to the crash are expected to remain at the waterfront “for some time.”