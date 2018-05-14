The Federal Aviation Administration says a Cessna airplane struck a power pole with its wing while taxiing after it landed, impacting the power lines.

BELLINGHAM — Authorities are responding to the crash of a small airplane crash northeast of Bellingham.

The Bellingham Herald reports crews were called to the crash near Everson shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says a Cessna airplane struck a power pole with its wing while taxiing after it landed, impacting the power lines.

Local authorities say only the pilot was on board.

Kenitzer says there was no immediate word on the pilot’s condition.

The plane was reported to be leaking fuel.

 

The Associated Press