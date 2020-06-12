A small Cessna plane crashed near Renton Memorial Stadium at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, according to Renton police.

Both occupants, who were out of the plane by the time first responders arrived, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to tweets from Renton police and firefighters.

The plane hit some trees before crash landing just north of the stadium, which is near Renton Municipal Airport, Cmdr. David Leibman said.

The National Transportation Safety Board was on the scene by about 11 a.m. to investigate.

Onscene of a small aircraft crash near the Renton Airport. Renton Fire, @RentonpdWA and Boeing Fire are evaluating patients and securing the scene for the @NTSB. pic.twitter.com/8JVSvw6dhT — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) June 12, 2020