A small plane carrying three passengers lost power Saturday evening and crashed into a parking lot near Puyallup, rescue officials reported.

No one was hurt.

The plane came down in the 18700 block of 187th Street East, in the Pierce County community of Graham, according to a tweet at 6:19 p.m. by Graham Fire and Rescue.

“All 3 occupants were able to walk away without injuries,” according to the tweet, which included a short video of the crash site showing the small white plane with yellow trim.

Online flight tracking data identified the plane shown in the video as a single-engine Piper Cherokee owned by a 45-year-old Spanaway man. The plane took-off at 5:27 p.m. and crashed at 5:41 p.m., the data show.

The pilot had been practicing takeoffs and landings, according spokesman for the Seattle-area office of the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the spokesman said.

It was the second small plane to crash in a parking lot in the Puyallup area in three days.

A 53-year-old man piloting a small plane suffered minor injuries after crashing into a parking lot and landing on a parked car in South Hill on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The sites of both crashes, which are about three miles apart, are near Pierce County Airport — Thun Field.