A single-engine plane crashed in a field in North Marysville on Wednesday evening, police said.

Firefighters were responding to the crash in a large field in the 15700 block of 51st Avenue, the Marysville Police Department reported shortly after 7 p.m. It’s unclear how many people were on the plane and if any were injured.

Residents should avoid the area, the police department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified about the incident.

