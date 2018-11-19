A quake of 4.1 magnitude can cause shaking and light damage, but the Port Angeles 911 call center did not get any earthquake-related calls, according to the Port Angeles Police Department.

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a small earthquake that struck early Monday on the Olympic Peninsula near the town of Port Angeles.

The shaking was recorded at Mount Christie at 3:09 a.m., measuring 4.1 in magnitude, according to data posted on the USGS website.

This is the third recorded earthquake over the past 30 days in Western Washington, according to USGS. A magnitude-2.8 quake was recorded in Tacoma on Oct. 29, followed by a magnitude-2.9 tremor in Anacortes the next day.

A 4.1 magnitude tremor can cause very light damage and a moderate amount of shaking, according to a USGS intensity chart.

A cluster of earthquakes hit off the coast of Canada late October. USGS geologists said aftershocks from those earthquakes could continue for weeks, becoming weaker and less frequent.

The Port Angeles 911 call center, Peninsula Communications, did not get any earthquake-related calls from local residents, according to the Port Angeles Police Department.

A spokesperson for USGS in Washington was not immediately available.