A truck carrying septic vaults plunged into a creek after a private wooden bridge in Snohomish County collapsed on Monday.

No one was injured, according to a Snohomish County District 7 Facebook post.

The small wooden bridge in the 20300 block of Old Owen Road in Monroe collapsed when the truck was crossing it, firefighters said.

Fire crews put an oil-absorbent line across Woods Creek to catch any leaking oil, and the state Department of Ecology was called to the scene, the fire district said.

As of late Monday, the fire district was asking people to driver cautiously near the bridge.